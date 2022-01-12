Ford produces two winners in national vehicle awards

DETROIT, Michigan — The top car, truck and utility vehicles of the year were announced in Detroit on Tuesday.

The selection for top car of the year is the Honda Civic.

The top truck of the year went to the Ford Maverick.

And the utility vehicle of the year is the re-designed Ford Bronco.

The coveted awards are handed out each year by the North American Car, Truck and Utility vehicle of the year also known as NACTOY.

Car automotive journalists determine the winners through a series of three votes.

This is the second year in a row that Ford has produced two winners.