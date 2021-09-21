FedEx rates will be rising in January

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — FedEx has announced shipping rates are going up in January.

The hikes apply to all U.S. domestic, U.S. export and import services.

Home delivery is expected to increase nearly 6 percent.

Freight customers may see an increase of almost 8 percent.

In a statement, FedEx officials say the price bumps "reflect incremental costs associated with the challenging operating environment."

Some FedEx customers will start noticing pricier costs this year.

In November, various shipments will include a fuel surcharge.

