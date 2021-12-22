Doctors say sleep is harder to maintain when away from home

DENVER, Colorado — Doctors have found that people who travel tend to be more tired afterwards because they typically don't sleep as well when away from home.

It's something doctors noticed during sleep studies, as people didn't rest like usual the first night.

One study found part of the brain is more vigilant while sleeping in new surroundings.

“Sleep is one of the most behaviorally driven things that we do as people,” said Dr. Katherine Green, medical director of the University of Colorado Sleep Medicine Clinic. “So anyone who's ever had insomnia, knows you can't think yourself to sleep. It’s just not housed in that portion of your brain.”

Sleep specialists say making your environment cool, dark and quiet will help.

It's always a good idea to plan for extra travel time, and to give yourself some time to adjust when you return home before going back to work.