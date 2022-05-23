Watch
NewsNational News

Actions

Creator of 'Star Wars' X-wing and Death Star dies at 90

LEGO Star Wars X-Wing Starfighter
Amy Sussman/AP Images for LEGO Systems, Inc.
Colin Cantwell designed iconic Stars Wars spacecraft such as the X-wing, represented here in Legos. Cantwell died Saturday.
LEGO Star Wars X-Wing Starfighter
Posted at 10:24 AM, May 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-23 11:24:58-04

The man who designed the spacecraft in the “Star Wars” films has died.

Colin Cantwell was 90. The Hollywood Reporter reports that Cantwell’s partner, Sierra Dall, confirmed that he died at his home in Colorado on Saturday.

Cantwell designed the prototypes for the X-wing Starfighter, TIE fighter and Death Star.

He also worked on films including “2001: A Space Odyssey,” “Close Encounters of the Third Kind” and “WarGames.”

Cantwell was born in San Francisco in 1932.

Before working on Hollywood films, Cantwell attended the University of California, Los Angeles where he got a degree in animation.

He also attended Frank Lloyd Wright’s School of Architecture.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Election Guide - Right Rail Promo Image

Your Guide to Elections