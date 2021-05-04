Corn tortillas may start to cost more

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — No matter how they are consumed - in a taco or as a chip, tortillas are a staple across North America - especially in South Texas.

But as the cost of corn tortillas increases in Mexico, that price trend could eventually trickle into the United States. Currently, people in Mexico are paying one U.S. dollar ($1) per kilogram (or 1,000 grams) of corn tortillas.

That's a major spike compared to last year, when the average price for the same amount was between 50 and 89 cents, trading experts told U.S.A. Today that all corn products, including tortillas, could get more expensive here in the U.S. in the late summer months.

The corn global corn market has something to do with it.

"Corn prices remain high and commercially held corn stocks are at levels not seen in 15 years," According to a report from the USDA. "Record volumes of old rice and wheat stocks are entering feed mills and deep processing plants as substitutes for high-priced corn. Industry members forecast the corn supply demand situation will not change until late calendar year 2021 or 2022 at the earliest."

And it's not just corn tortillas - the price of all grains, like wheat and soybeans, are also surging.