Bullet casing found near Dallas active shooter contained messages that were "anti-ICE in nature"

DALLAS, Tx — Officials in Dallas confirmed that bullet casings found at the scene of a shooting at a Dallas ICE facility carried anti-ICE messages.

Two ICE detainees were killed, and one other was critically injured when a gunman opened fire from a rooftop near the facility early this morning. The suspect shooter was also found dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

FBI Director Kash Patel posted a photo on X of the bullets. As shown in the image, "ANIT-ICE" was written on at least one unused round.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.