Border cities declaring states of emergency

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — Border cities have declared states of emergency as thousands of migrants await the ending of the pandemic-era rule known as Title 42, which expires Thursday.

Without an updated immigration plan in place, federal authorities will soon revert to pre-Title-42 guidance.

According to CBS News, Along with detention and deportation options, this includes allowing migrants to stay in the U.S. while their asylum cases move through the courts.

Hundreds of migrants arrived in El Paso Monday, seeking shelter at facilities that are already filled.

The Biden Administration announced new regulations. One policy would banish migrants from the U.S. for five years if they don't claim asylum or are deemed ineligible for protection.

City and state officials are bracing for a sudden increase in migrant crossings.

Republican Texas Governor Greg Abbott sent nearly 600 more national guard troops to beef up the border.

"President Biden is laying down a welcome mat to people across the entire world, saying that the United States border is wide open,” Abbott said.

According to the White House, last week, Mexico agreed to take back migrants from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua, and Venezuela on humanitarian grounds when Title 42 lifts.

