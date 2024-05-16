Blue Belle's new A&W Root Beer Float is a sweet, nostalgic treat

Blue Bell has done it again! They announced their latest flavor to hit shelves — the A&W® Root Beer Float Ice Cream.

According to their social media post on Thursday morning, New A&W Root Beer Float Ice Cream arrives in stores beginning May 16.

A&W Root Beer Float is a creamy vanilla ice cream swirled together with an A&W Root Beer-flavored sherbet.

“We received many requests for an A&W Root Beer Float Ice Cream,” said John Neal Robinson, Blue Bell general sales manager.

“After the huge success of Dr Pepper Float Ice Cream last year, we were ready to work together on another delicious flavor. We recommend enjoying a few scoops in a chilled mug just like your favorite root beer.”

A&W Root Beer Float is available in half-gallon and pint sizes through 2025.