Blood Moon Rising: Total lunar eclipse to paint the sky red Tuesday

Get ready for one of the coolest things you can see in the night sky — a total lunar eclipse, happening on Tuesday, March 3. During this event, the moon will slowly turn a deep, dramatic shade of red. Scientists call it a "blood moon," and it's every bit as awesome as it sounds.

🌍 Who Can See It?

Where you live determines whether you'll get to watch:

✅ North America, Central America, and western South America — visible Tuesday morning

✅ Australia and eastern Asia — visible Tuesday night

🔶 Central Asia and much of South America — will see a partial eclipse (Earth's shadow takes a "bite" out of the moon, but it won't fully turn red)

❌ Africa and Europe — sorry, not this time!

🤔 Why Does the Moon Turn Red?

Here's the science — and it's pretty wild. A lunar eclipse happens when Earth lines up perfectly between the Sun and the Moon, like a cosmic game of tug-of-war. Earth's shadow slowly creeps across the moon and swallows it whole.

But here's the cool part: the moon doesn't go totally dark. Instead, it glows reddish-orange. Why? Because sunlight bends through Earth's atmosphere and filters onto the moon's surface. Think of it like every sunrise and sunset happening on Earth at the same time — all that orange-red light lands on the moon at once. Pretty amazing, right?

⏰ How Long Does It Last?

Unlike a solar eclipse — which can be over in just a couple of minutes — a lunar eclipse takes its sweet time. The whole event unfolds over several hours.

The best part, called totality (when the moon is fully red), lasts about one hour. That means you don't have to be glued to the sky the whole night.

"The lunar eclipse is a little more of a relaxed pace," said Catherine Miller, an astronomer at Middlebury College's Mittelman Observatory.

🔭 What Do You Need to Watch It?

Here's the best news of all — absolutely nothing special!

No telescope? No problem.

No special eclipse glasses? You're good.

Just find a clear patch of sky, step outside, and look up.

Astronomer Bennett Maruca from the University of Delaware put it simply:

"You don't have to be out there the whole time to see the shadows moving."

That means you can pop outside every 20 minutes or so and watch the moon slowly change — like watching a movie in slow motion.

🌑 Fun Bonus Fact

This lunar eclipse comes just two weeks after a "ring of fire" solar eclipse wowed viewers — and apparently some penguins — in Antarctica. Eclipses tend to travel in pairs, taking advantage of those rare moments when the Sun, Moon, and Earth all line up just right.

✅ Quick Tips Before You Go

Check an app or website like NASA's eclipse calendar to find the exact time for your location. Go outside a few times throughout the event to watch the shadow grow. Bring a friend — everything is more fun with someone to share it with!

Don't miss it — the next total lunar eclipse might not come around for a while. Set a reminder, step outside, and enjoy the show! 🌙