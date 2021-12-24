Bidens visit National Children's Hospital spreading holiday cheer

WASHINGTON, D.C. — President Joe Biden and the first lady made a holiday visit to Children's National Hospital in the nation's capital.

The visit was a surprise for hospital patients, families and staff.

This is the first time a sitting president has taken part in the annual holiday tradition at the hospital.

This was Jill Biden's third visit to the hospital as first lady, and continues the annual tradition of first ladies celebrating the holiday at Children's National with hospitalized children and their families.

She read aloud from "Olaf's Night Before Christmas" to the children. Her reading was broadcast by video to all the pediatric patients throughout the hospital.

