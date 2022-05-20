Watch
NewsNational News

Actions

Biden’s approval dips to lowest of presidency in May

Only about 2 in 10 adults say the U.S. is heading in the right direction
Biden.jpeg
AP file photo
Biden.jpeg
Posted at 10:30 AM, May 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-20 11:37:15-04

A new poll shows President Joe Biden’s approval rating dipped to the lowest point of his presidency in May, with deepening pessimism emerging among members of his own Democratic Party.

Only 39% of U.S. adults approve of Biden’s performance as president, according to the poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Research.

Overall, only about 2 in 10 adults say the U.S. is heading in the right direction or the economy is good, both down from about 3 in 10 a month earlier.

Those drops were concentrated among Democrats, with just 33% within the president’s party saying the country is headed in the right direction.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Election Guide - Right Rail Promo Image

Your Guide to Elections