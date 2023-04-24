Bed Bath & Beyond bankruptcy: What you need to know about final sales and store closings

By Rob Wile

Bed Bath & Beyond filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy Sunday, with plans to wind down its entire business.

The beleaguered company has laid out what the action means for its customers in an online FAQ page.

Will Bed Bath & Beyond stores and its website remain open?Yes, for now. The company’s remaining 360 Bed Bath & Beyond and 120 buybuy BABY stores and websites will remain open and continue serving customers as the company winds down its business and seeks a buyer for its remaining assets.

When will store closing sales start?On Wednesday. "We encourage you to come shop for your favorite products while merchandise selection is best," the company said. All store-closing sales will be final.

Can I still make returns? When will sales be final?Any items purchased before Wednesday can be returned or exchanged until May 24. Any items purchased after Wednesday — the start of its closing sales — will be final.

I'm registered with Bed Bath & Beyond/buybuy BABY. Is my registry still active? Will I receive all items purchased from my registry?The company says it expects to partner with an alternative platform where registry information will be transferred. More details are expected in the coming days, it said.

"Your registry data is safe and you can still view your registry at this time," the company said.

Will I still be able to use Bed Bath & Beyond coupons and rewards points?Customers can redeem Bed Bath & Beyond "Welcome Rewards" until May 15. However, the company is no longer awarding points for purchases.

Stores will stop accepting coupons Wednesday.

Customers can use gift cards through May 8.

And customers can redeem merchandise credits until May 15.

Welcome Rewards+ store credit cards can continue to be used "at this time," Bed Bath & Beyond said.

"We encourage you to shop your favorite products at deep discounts during our store closing sales, starting April 26, 2023," the company said.

Can I cancel my membership for a refund? No. "While your membership is not eligible for a refund, you can continue to enjoy your membership benefits before our store closing sales begin on April 26, 2023," the company told customers.

Will employees continue to be paid? Yes. Wages and benefits will be honored as the company completes the bankruptcy process.