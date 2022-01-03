Watch
AT&T, Verizon rejecting request to delay 5G wireless service

AT&amp;T and Verizon are rejecting a request from the FAA to delay the rollout of their new 5G wireless services any further.
Posted at 10:46 AM, Jan 03, 2022
The cellphone carriers sent a letter Sunday saying they plan to start it up on Wednesday after they had already agreed to a costly delay.

U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg had expressed concern that the 5G launch could potentially disrupt the airline industry.

But AT&T and Verizon Communications argue the potential interference from 5G signals can be mitigated.

The wireless companies believe any further delays would be to detrimental to millions of customers.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
