Before kids start putting their Christmas list together, Amazon is providing a look at the most wanted toys for this year.

Everybody loves Baby Yoda, so it's not a surprise this toy will pop up on many lists.

LOL surprise dolls will also be a popular item.

As well as the ever-popular pack of Play-Doh Slime.

UPS warns that if we put off our holiday shopping, some holiday items may not arrive until 2022.

So buy early if you want to make sure they end up under your Christmas tree this year.