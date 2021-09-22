Abbott blames border crisis on Biden's policies

DEL RIO, Texas — The border situation in Del Rio is providing a divergence between President Joe Biden and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.

Biden addressed the situation along the Texas-Mexico border where 8,500 migrants - mostly Haitians - currently are located in a tent city there.

"We will get it under control," Biden said.

But Abbott blamed the migrant surge on Biden's border policies.

"When you have an administration that is abandoned any pretense of securing the border and securing our sovereignty, you see the onrush of people like what we saw walking across this dam," Abbott said.

And there are warnings of more Haitian migrant groups who could soon be coming to the United States.

NBC procured internal documents showing Department of Homeland Security officials are tracking more than 20,000 people gathering in Columbia, 3,000 in Peru, and another 1,500 in Panama.

Authorites have, so far, deported around 1,000 people back to Haiti.

