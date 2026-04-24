7-year-old girl in critical condition after fentanyl and meth overdose

A 7-year-old girl is in critical condition after police say she was exposed to a combination of powerful drugs in a Charlack home.

St. Ann Police Department Capt. Blake Carrigan said officers responded to the home Sunday afternoon after a woman called police to report her daughter was acting abnormally. The girl was rushed to Children's Hospital.

"At Children's they did some tests on the little girl. We were notified that there was fentanyl and methamphetamine in her system," Carrigan said.

Investigators believe the drugs the girl overdosed on came from a woman in her mother's home. Police said 32-year-old Jaslyn Raquelle Crawford faces two felony child endangerment charges. Crawford told police she was using drugs in the bathroom when the girl walked in.

Investigators believe the drugs somehow got into the 7-year-old's slushie.

"Even the smallest amount of fentanyl and these deadly drugs if a child were to touch the dust of it, touch their mouth, or they just touch the bare minimum they're able to overdose on that amount so it is a huge tragedy when that happens," Carrigan said.

Carrigan said investigators found drugs in Crawford's home and her car.

"Whenever we brought her into the jail, the jail found fentanyl capsules in her bra and in her purse. It's almost disgusting to hear about it that someone is exposing their child to that," Carrigan said.

Officers are still upset after responding to the overdose, according to Carrigan, who remains hopeful for the girl's recovery.

"It's one of those tragic cases that you come across every now and then the preventable ones that you feel like shouldn't happen," Carrigan said.

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