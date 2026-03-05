6 US troops killed in Kuwait during Iran war; President Trump to attend dignified transfer at Dover

Six U.S. troops were killed in Kuwait on Sunday when an Iranian drone breached air defenses and struck an operations center where American soldiers were stationed.

The fallen service members were identified as Specialist Declan Coady, 20; Captain Cody Khork; Sergeant First Class Noah Tiejens; Sergeant First Class Nicole Amor, 39; Chief Warrant Officer Robert M. Marzan; and Major Jeffrey R. O'Brien.

The White House announced President Trump will attend the dignified transfer ceremony at Dover Air Force Base when the remains of the fallen troops return home.

Coady's sister said she is still struggling to accept her brother's death.

"I just remember all of our conversations about what he was going to do when he came back. I just wish he could have known one more time that we loved him because he was so amazing and kind," Keira Coady said.

A soldier who served with Captain Khork remembered him as a leader who prioritized the safety of those under his command.

"He cared about people. 'Hey, I'm not going to put soldiers in harms way.' That's what you look for in a commander," the soldier said.

Sergeant First Class Tiejens was remembered for the impression he left on those around him.

"He is the kind of a person that's confident, but then, you know, and respectful, easy to get along with right away," a fellow service member said.

Sergeant First Class Amor, a mother of two, was 39 years old and was expected to return home later this month.

Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Dan Caine honored the sacrifice of the fallen and wounded.

"To our wounded warriors and their loved ones, we will never forget your sacrifice. Our nation stands with you, and we are eternally grateful for your courage, your resiliency, your devotion to this mission and to our nation," Caine said.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth pushed back on the level of media attention surrounding the deaths.

"When a few drones get through or tragic things happen, it's front page news. I get it, the press only wants to make the president look bad," Hegseth said.

