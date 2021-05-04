6,000 immigrants apprehended per day in April

On Monday, the Department of Homeland Security released the numbers being encountered by Customs and Border Protection at the U.S.-Mexico border.

They reported that in the month of April, border patrol agents apprehended an average of 6,000 undocumented immigrants per day, a jump up from the average of 5,500 reported in March.

Homeland Security Secretary Alejando Mayorkas said that crossings at the border "remain high."

He also added that while the numbers are increasing, the Biden Administration is making progress in reducing the number of children in U.S. Border Patrol custody.

Despite the high number of apprehensions, Homeland Security says around 1,500 people have evaded law enforcement at the border each day.