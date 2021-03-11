39-year-old single mother dies four days after her second dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah — In Ogden, Utah, a woman passed away four days after her second dosage of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine. As a result, her loved ones are waiting on the results of an autopsy.

They held a celebration of life for her this past weekend. Ms. Kassidi Kurill according to those around her, was generally healthy. She was known for having “had more energy” than just about anyone else who was around her consistently.

She had no pre-existing conditions. Her first shot went without any issues aside from the usual arm soreness. As a surgical technician for some local surgeons, getting vaccinated was required by her job.

Where many have had qualms or questions and delayed getting vaccinated Kassidi did it without question. She was the first in the family to do so.

What started as arm soreness and flu-like symptoms escalated. Everyone at her job had the symptoms so none of her family thought much of it.

After being bed ridden for two days, she knew something was wrong on the third day. Thursday, Feb. 4 she went to the local ER around 7 a.m. She began throwing up immediately. After blood testing they found her liver was failing. She was then transferred.

They tried to find her a match for a kidney transplant and get her stable at the hospital. Nothing worked. After her liver failed, her kidney and heart followed. She passed roughly 30 hours after entering the emergency room.

Kassidi’s death will not go without consequence. Now her 9-year-old daughter will have to continue living with her grandparents. Her father, is a member of the National Guard, and as a result of that and working as a civil servant often travels for work plus has had to spend time overseas.

If you'd like you can donate to her daughter Emilia's GoFundMe or through America First Credit Union:



PO Box 9199, Ogden, UT 84409

Routing # AFCU 324377516

Account # 9119439

As of now 1,637 families or caregivers have brought forth deaths they think might be related to the vaccine to VAERS. The Centers for Disease Control is who runs the Vaccine Adverse Events Reporting System. The CDC says there are no deaths attributed to COVID-19 vaccines. "CDC and FDA will continue to investigate reports of adverse events, including deaths, reported to VAERS.," the CDC stated on its website.