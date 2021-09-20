Watch
28 percent alcohol beer goes on sale in Texas on Oct. 11

Samuel Adams is releasing a new limited edition 28 percent alcohol beer that many people across the United States won't be able to purchase.
This 28 percent alcohol beer will be available in Texas on Oct. 11
Posted at 1:07 PM, Sep 20, 2021
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Samuel Adams is releasing a new limited edition beer that many people across the United States won't be able to purchase.

Its alcohol content makes it illegal to sell in 15 states.

The beer company releases a new version of its Utopia brand every couple of years.

The newest version contains 28 percent alcohol by volume, more than five times stronger than most U.S. brews.

The company is crafting only about 13,000 bottles of the beer. Each will cost $240.

It will be available for sale in Texas beginning on Oct. 11.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
