Team USA's Korey Dropkin and Cory Thiesse spoke with reporters following their win over Italy in the semifinals of the mixed doubles curling competition at the Milan Cortina Games. Here's what they had to say about making history on the way to the gold medal game. View this story and more Olympics coverage here.
'My gosh, what a day': Team USA talks mixed doubles curling semifinal win
