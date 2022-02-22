More states now require employers to provide paid sick leave to employees. The United States remains one of the only countries in the world without paid sick leave. As we enter the next phase of the pandemic, our Washington Correspondent, Joe. St. George talked about the rise in sick days being taken by American workers. Some Democrats have said they want a new bill introduced to create mandatory sick time for those diagnosed with COVID-19.
More states now require employers to provide paid sick leave to employees
Rise in sick days being taken
Posted at 7:33 AM, Feb 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-22 08:33:54-05
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.