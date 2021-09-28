More people are interested in purchasing travel insurance

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A recent survey by AAA found that more than one-third of tourists are more likely to purchase travel insurance due to COVID-19.

One local travel agency says more people are interested in protecting their vacation plans than ever before.

“I think now more than ever people want to be protected when they go out to another county or anywhere in general,” said Roman Guajardo, owner of Stephanie & Roman Guajardo Dream Vacations.

Roman Guajardo says that his firm is planning several visits for travelers in the Coastal Bend.

“That's our job is to answer those questions and when we get those answers that’s when we talk about insurance and travel protection,” he said.

AAA says more than 55% of American adults are planning at least one overnight getaway before the end of next year.

Most travelers say being able to cancel a trip and get a refund is the most important thing to them.

“So it was good that we had travel insurance because we probably would have had to pay for a whole new flight if we wouldn’t have (gotten the insurance), Instead they just booked us a whole new flight,” said Haley Marsh, a Corpus Christi resident.

Purchasing travel insurance could provide additional piece of mind.

“Travel insurance is relatively inexpensive for the large amount of peace of mind it affords," AAA Texas rep Daniel Armbruster said. "And that's more valuable than ever in light of the pandemic."

Now, AAA recommends travelers go through a knowledgeable trip advisor to plan any future trips.

