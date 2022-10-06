Watch Now
McDonald's 'Boo Bucket' are coming back just in time for Halloween

Posted at 11:19 AM, Oct 06, 2022
CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — McDonald's Boo Buckets are coming back due to popular demand for the first time since 2016.

The collectible Halloween pails will be available at participating stores from Oct. 18 through Oct. 31 for customers who order a kid's meal.

The "Boo Buckets" feature three famous characters: McBoo, McPunk'n and McGoblin who first started appearing on McDonald's merchandise in 1986.

The pails have not been offered at the fast-food chain since 2016, and in that time, fans have taken to using the buckets in creative ways to "keep their spirits alive." According to a release, McDonald's is releasing five fan-inspired ways to reuse the buckets after the season ends.

Customers who order any McDonald's Happy Meal® will receive a Halloween Pail which will replace the normal Happy Meal box while supplies last. Meals included in the offer include Hamburger Happy Meal, 4 pc. Chicken McNuggets® Happy Meal or 6 pc. Chicken McNuggets® Happy Meal, according to McDonald's.

