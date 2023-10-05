Mathis EMS station employees on track to becoming paramedics

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A few of the Mathis Emergency Medical Service station employees are going through paramedic school provided by the state. It covers books, tuition, and the first national registry exam fee.

"It covered all the out-of-pocket expense that I honestly didn't have set aside,” EMT Amanda Vickers said.

Vickers is one of the EMT's studying to be a paramedic through the Texas EMS Recruitment and Retention Funding Program. After nine months of coursework, Vickers and her classmates will be done by end of November.

"With an EMT its basic lifesaving support like CPR and basic medications. With a paramedic certification you get more cardiology, pharmacology, IV fluids and airway management,” EMS Lieutenant Ryan Taylor said.

These EMT's are already applying what they're learning to the real world. When responding to a call. And now they have access to restricted medications.

"Whereas a paramedic we'll be able to give morphine, or controlled fentanyl to help with the pain,” Vickers said.

Plus, they can provide more than just basic lifesaving skills.

"We can also shock if the hearts to fast or we can help the heartbeat by shocking as well if it’s too slow which we can’t do now but come title week we'll be able too,” EMT Robert Aldape said.

By then, the people of Mathis and San Patricio County can be sure to have a high level of Emergency Medical Services.

"We should also have one paramedic on each shift rather than one paramedic on one shift and the rest be EMT basics.,” Vickers said.

There's still money available. If interested in becoming an EMT or paramedic, apply by contacting the Coastal Bend Regional Advisory Committee.