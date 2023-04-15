Luncheon held to show appreciation for area veterans

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Some local groups teamed up to feed veterans in the Coastal Bend.

On Friday, the Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association Chapter 23-8 and the Nueces County Veterans Service office hosted an appreciation lunch for our local heroes.

Members of the motorcycle association told KRIS 6 News they hold various events throughout the year to remind veterans they are never forgotten.

Chapter commander Dale Shaw said they frequently team up with the veterans service office for several community events.

"We do a Thanksgiving basket deal, Christmas," said Shaw. "We're doing ramps for vets. We're a team."

Friday's luncheon was held at the CCRTA building on S. Staples St.

About 200 hamburgers and hot dogs were served.

The Veterans Band of Corpus Christi was also in attendance. Organizers told KRIS 6 News they hope to host more luncheons in the future.