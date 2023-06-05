Love is in the Air, couples renew their marriage vows during wedding celebration

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Love is in the air. That’s true for 17 couples who decided to get married today.

Noel Stephenson is the one who put this event together, she and her husband Steve have been doing this on their own for the last 7 years and they decided to share this special moment.

“It is about renewal, it’s about looking at the person you said I do to and be willing to say it again, again and again,” Noel Stephenson said.

The Stephenson’s love story is an emotional one. That’s why they recommit themselves every year around this time, their anniversary.

“We want to refresh, we want to be happy, we want to remember why we did this in the first place,” Stephenson said.

An idea Stephenson has shared with others like the Horner’s.

The Horner’s drove from Dallas to be a part of this wedding celebration. They’ve been married for 32 years.

“They asked us in the Fall if we would do this with them and we both just immediately said yes, it was something we wanted to do,” Darla Horner said.

Excited to be joining the wedding party. Sean and Paula Jackson are getting the experience they didn’t get to have.

“We got married in 2020 during COVID. We decided to do this vow renewal because during the pandemic it was a very small wedding,” Sean Jackson said.

The wedding celebration was anything but small with the white gowns and suits, 5 wedding cakes, lots of food, music, guests and most importantly, love.