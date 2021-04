LOUISVILLE, Kentucky — Louisville Slugger is busy making pink bats for Major League Baseball players to use on Mother's Day. It's all part of a program called "Going to Bat Against Breast Cancer."

Major League Baseball players will use them during games on May 9, 2021.

This is the 15th year the factory has made the bats to raise awareness for breast cancer, to encourage screenings and raise money for research.

Custom pink bats can be purchased here.