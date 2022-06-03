Local yoga studio focuses on helping in wake of Uvalde mass shooting

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Following the tragic events in Uvalde, a local yoga studio is inviting people to focus on processing their emotions.

ANC Fitness and Yoga will hosts a class Saturday, from 4:00 to 5:30pm. All the proceeds will be donated to the 'Victims First' Go Fund me page. Owner and instructor, Ashley Chapa said, the 30-minute class will offer people the tools and technique to recognize how they’re feeling so they can process it in a healthy way.

"At this moment, a lot of people that I talk to are very hurt and just having the opportunity to feel can really change how people react and respond to what their feeling,” she said.

Chapa said she plans to donate more than $100 and match that amount June 11th. ANC Yoga will also offer a free meditation class starting this Monday from 7:15 p.m. to 7:45 p.m.

ANC Yoga is located at 4411 Gollihar Rd.