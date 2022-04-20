Watch
Local sexual assault survivor shares her story with students in Beeville

KRIS 6 News
Posted at 10:05 PM, Apr 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-19 23:05:19-04

BEEVILLE, Texas — A local sexual assault survivor paid a visit to students in Beeville to share her story and inspiring message to students.

On Tuesday, Kristene Chapa paid a visit to Coastal Bend College.

Chapa and her girlfriend Mollie Olgin were sexually assaulted and shot at a park in Portland in 2012.

Sadly, Mollie died. The couple's story soon gained national attention.

Despite the horror and tragedy she faced, Kristene continues to recover from a gunshot to the head.

She now advocates for sexual assault and gun violence awareness.

"Yes, bad things do happen to good people, but you can't look back," said Chapa. "You have to keep looking forward."

Kristene told KRIS 6 News she plans to continue making these visits to let survivors know they're never alone.

Remember, help is always available.

Call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-4673.

You can also reach out to The Purple Door at 1-800-580-4878 or 361-881-8888.

Your Guide to Elections