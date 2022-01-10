Local non-profit looking for volunteer drivers

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A local non-profit is looking for volunteers in the Coastal Bend. Feonix Mobility Rising provides transportation for those most in need, especially seniors, veterans and those with disabilities. They are looking for volunteer drivers to help get people around the coastal bend.

“There was a major need for people to get to their doctor's appointments to get groceries and even to visit a loved one, so Feonix decided to come to Corpus Christi and help out the community,” said John Doherty, the Volunteer Program Manager at Feonix Mobility Rising.

To become a volunteer, you need a reliable vehicle, current driver's license, insurance, and a desire to help.

“We will take as many volunteers as we can get. Anyone who is willing to serve and help out, we are always open for new volunteer drivers,” said Doherty.

To sign up to become a volunteer, click here.