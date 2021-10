CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — Thanks to everyone at Zavala Elementary for our Katia Uriarte stop by.

She read read the book "My name is Gabriela, /Me llamo Gabriela " which is written in both English and Spanish and a large amount of the kids were bi-lingual so they understood both.

The kids were fantastic, really well behaved and they promised to keep on reading and studying.

Thank you ms. Pricilda and all the students staff and teachers at Zavala!

