YWCA Corpus Christi seeks nominations for 47th annual Y Women in Careers Awards

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — YWCA Corpus Christi is asking the community to help recognize women making an impact across the Coastal Bend.

Nominations are open for the 47th annual Y Women in Careers Awards, which recognize women for professional excellence, leadership, dedication and service to their communities.

The program has honored women in the Coastal Bend for 47 years, highlighting accomplishments in fields including business, education, health care, public service and nonprofit leadership.

“Every day, women throughout our community are making a difference, often without seeking recognition,” YWCA Corpus Christi CEO Esmeralda Herrera-Teran said in a news release. “We encourage our community to take a moment to nominate a woman whose dedication and accomplishments have made a lasting impact.”

Individuals, businesses, organizations and community leaders can submit nominations. Nominees should demonstrate excellence in their careers, leadership in their professions and a commitment to serving others.

Nominations opened Oct. 1 and will close at the end of October. The 47th annual Y Women in Careers Awards are scheduled for Feb. 25, 2027.

Nomination forms and additional information are available at YWCA Corpus Christi | Fitness Connection | Women's Empowerment | Racial Justice.

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