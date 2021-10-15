YWCA Corpus Christi hosting Glo & Go Night Fun Run 5k Run, 2 Mile Walk Saturday

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — This weekend, YWCA Corpus Christi is hosting its 10th Annual Glo & Go Night Fun Run: 5K Run, Two Mile Walk.

It’s happening Saturday night at the TAMUCC Hike & Bike Trail and organizers say anyone can take part.

“Everyone is welcome,” said YWCA Board Member Valeria Ford. “Invite your family, friends. There is a 5K run and a two mile walk. Everyone, runners and walkers are welcome, stroller are welcome, bring your children and pets on leashes are also welcome.”

Money raised will go to support multiple programs at the organization, including YWTeen.

“Its a leadership camp to teach girls to be themselves, to be confident. Many speakers come and I say we try to teach the girls, but in fact, I learn so much from the girls and it’s just a wonderful experience,” said Ford.

Check in starts at 7:30 p.m. Saturday with the race beginning 8:00 p.m. rain or shine. Awards for First Place Finishers and Best Costume, among others, will be presented after.

The registration fee for adults is $25 and $10 for kids. The first 150 registrants receive a t-shirt. You can register online by clicking here.

