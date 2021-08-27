Young surfer recognized by Coast Guard for her quick actions

CORPUS CHRISTI — A local surfer was honored Friday for her efforts to help two brothers caught in a rip current.

19-year-old Lyra Kelly received an award from the U.S. Coast Guard for her efforts back in May.

Kelly was surfing on Padre Island when she heard someone crying for help.

The cries came from one of two brothers who were caught in that rip current.

She reached one of the teens and they paddled back to shore.

"I wasn't really worried about myself," said Kelly. "I just knew someone needed help and I was near them, so I was like, you know "I feel like that would be the right thing to do,"so that's just what I did."

Because of her quick actions, she was able to save a life. That's why the Coast Guard wanted to recognize her.

U.S. Coast Guard Commanding Officer Hans Govertsen said, "Miss Lyra Kelly actually looked at the situation said "this is my responsibility, God has put me here for a reason and I'm going to fix it."

Sadly, one of the brothers drowned.

The award presented to Kelly recognizes a person who goes out of their way to help someone in danger.