You mustache our KRIS 6 News reporters, anchors about No-Shave November

Have you tuned into KRIS 6 News this month and wondered if razors also are being affected by supply-chain shortages?

Many of our multimedia journalists are choosing to participate in No-Shave November, an international movement which looks to raise cancer awareness. November also is men's health awareness month.

The non-profit group's website states that it aims to do that by growing out hair in support of cancer patients who are not; and by encouraging people to donate what they would have spent on shaving supplies to organizations which help cancer patients.

Usually we don't encourage on-air facial hair, but we'll make an exception for a good cause.

People can even set up a fundraising page on the No-Shave November website, and our Eran Hami has done just that. If you'd like to support our reporters and anchors, you can donate here.

The guys are so committed to the cause that they're even looking into how our parent comapny, E.W. Scripps Co., can match the donations they're able to collect.

Some of our multimedia journalists and anchors look better than others with facial hair.

We won't hold it against them if they don't want to join.