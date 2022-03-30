YMCA hosts "What Leading Women Do" Luncheon and Empower Hour

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The YMCA hosted their "What Leading Women Do" Luncheon and Empower Hour Wednesday morning to wrap up Women's History Month. Organizers invited five local speakers to serve as a panel. During the luncheon, they answered questions, shared their experiences in the workforce, and worked toward inspiring other women to follow their dreams.

"I think the audience is going to find some commonalities with these successful women," say Gwenn Ruppert, CEO of YMCA of The Coastal Bend. "We just want people to feel that, with a little hard work and some goal setting, you can achieve many, many great things."

The YMCA of the Coastal Bend says they plan on making this luncheon an annual event.

The money raised through this event are going toward YMCA of the Coastal Bend youth programs.

