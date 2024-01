WWE's Monday Night Raw will return to the American Bank Center this summer.

The wrestling event will take place Monday, June 17 at 6:30 p.m.

Presale ticket access starts Wednesday, January 31 at 10:00 a.m. and ends Thursday, February 1 at 11:59 p.m. Tickets will be available to the general public beginning at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, February 2.

Tickets can be purcahsed in person at the American Bank Center box office or online through Ticketmaster.