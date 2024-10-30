Wrong-way driver causes fiery crash that killed couple from Corpus Christi

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — A wrong-way driver on Interstate Highway 37 caused a horrific crash that killed two people from Corpus Christi.

According to Texas Highway Patrol Staff Sergeant Rob Mallory, a 2016 Dodge Ram 2500 driven by Junior Velasquez, 32, of San Antonio, was traveling the wrong way in the northbound lanes of Interstate Highway 37 near mile marker 53 on Monday, October 28 around 7:28 p.m.

The Ram 2500, which Velasquez drove, hit a Volkswagen Atlas head-on as it traveled northbound in the inside lane.

"The Atlas traveled off the roadway and came to rest against the center median cable barrier. Several motorists stopped to assist and attempted to pull the occupants of the Atlas out of the vehicle. The Atlas caught fire, and the driver, Joseph Thompson (45), and his passenger, Jessica Thompson (44) from Corpus Christi, were trapped inside the vehicle and succumbed to their injuries," said Sgt. Mallory.

Both Joseph and Jessica Thompson were pronounced deceased by Judge Donnie Watkins.

After an investigation, Troopers determined Velasquez was intoxicated, and he was taken into custody and charged with two counts of Intoxication Manslaughter.

"He was transported to Christus Spohn Hospital in Beeville for medical clearance and then transported to the Live Oak County Jail," added Sgt. Mallory.

Officials say the crash remains under investigation by Troopers from the George West Highway Patrol Office.

