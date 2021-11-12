WrestleMania coming back to AT&T Stadium

ARLINGTON, Texas — Wrestlemania is coming back to Texas next spring!

A kickoff party was held this week at A-T-and-T stadium in Arlington.

The ring was set for what fans will see in April 2022.

For the wrestling world, this is their "Super Bowl."

The two-night event is expected to bring in more than 200,000 people.

W-W-E superstar 'The Undertaker,' who is a Texas native, talked about the impact it will have on North Texas.

The WWE Superstar said, "We have people come in from, I don't know, 30 - 40 different countries around the world. They'll fly in for Wrestlemania. Could be more this year because we're doing it two nights."

Tickets for the April 2ND AND 3RD events went on sale today (Friday).