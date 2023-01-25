Watch Now
Work crews set up emergency road closure on SPID from Clare Dr. to Prince Dr.

Posted at 8:07 AM, Jan 25, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-25 09:07:43-05

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — City crews set up an emergency road closure on the Westbound feeder of South Padre Island Drive to perform utility work on Wednesday morning.

City officials announced on social media that "highway barricades have closed the westbound feeder road from Clare Dr. to Prince Dr."

Traffic control is in place, and crews are directing all-through traffic being detoured at Clare Drive.

Please be cautious if you plan to drive through that area. City officials have not specified how long the utility work will continue along the feeder road on SPID.

