Work continues on the Yorktown Mud Bridge

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Now in the 41st day of what should be a 70-working-day project, the Yorktown Mud Bridge contractors have completed the restoration of nine of the eleven bridge bend caps that were in need of repair.

According to a release from tthe city, the next step toward opening the bridge again is the preparation of the bridge columns for specialized jackets.

In order to do that, re-bar cages must be installed. This work will be continued throughout the end of this week.

"We understand the importance of this bridge to the community and we are diligently working on repairs to get this open sooner than later," Ernie de la Garza, Director of Public Works for the city of Corpus Christi said.

On Dec. 12, 2022, the bridge was shut down completely after a sinkhole was discovered at the bridge’s approach.

Twenty-two of the 55 pylons were compromised. Four had severe damage. The concrete had chipped away down to the re-bar.

Seven months ago, the city and Texas Department of Public Safety agreed on a $33.7 million project, which includes rebuilding and expanding the Yorktown mud bridge to four lanes.

