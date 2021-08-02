Wooldridge Place Nursing Center earns Medicare’s five-star rating

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Wooldridge Place Nursing Center, a skilled nursing and rehabilitation facility in Corpus Christi, recently earned a five-star rating from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.

The rating system for CMS is designed to help people choose the best care for loved ones.

The ratings are based on associates, health inspections and quality measures such as weight loss, falls and pain management.

Jim Saldivar, the executive director, said, "Wooldridge continues to prosper and set the pace and standard here in Corpus Christi in long-term care. I couldn’t be prouder.”

The five-star rating went live on the CMS website on July 28.

Wooldridge Place Nursing Center, located at 7300 Wooldridge Road, is one of eight skilled nursing and rehabilitation facilities in Texas managed by Life Care Centers of America.

