Women in the Coastal Bend build a foundation for families in need

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — About 30 local women from all walks of life got together with Habitat for Humanity on its Women's Build Day to help a very deserving family in need

This is the second year that Habitat for Humanity host its build women's day where they encourage the women in the Coastal Bend to take a proactive step in serving their communities.

Amber Zazen executive director of Habitat for Humanity said it’s a sense of empowerment when working together with all women and seeing the end result especially knowing that it is for a deserving family in need.

"It's just incredible.Just working together and seeing what we can do and the difference we can make in our community together," Hazen said.

Many people don't know what it takes to build a home.

Lumber, tools, sweat, and let's not forget one more key ingredient—love.

There was plenty of that to go around on Thursday for Women's Build Day a group of about 30 women dedicated their time to remodel a home for a family in the coastal bend that’s in need.

Habitat for Humanity partnered up with Valero, Walmart and Amazon, and Sarah Ramos, a Walmart employee, decided to show up.

"It is great to come out with a bunch of women and just work together to make someone's life better, especially here in our local community," Ramos said.

Hazen added that the home will be in good hands, but although she can’t disclose more information, she feels good about knowing who the home will go to.

“Knowing that a single mom who is very deserving is going to be placed in this home. I think it's just incredible," she said.

Another volunteer like Leana Wilson also thinks it’s incredible and said it makes her feel really proud of herself knowing she could be a helping hand for someone in her community.

“ It's kind of like I did this, this like (...)It is empowering especially when you give a woman a hammer and say hey you can nail a few nails you can put up some sheet rock you can put up siding I mean it’s pretty incredible,"Wilson said.

The organization plans on doing more community volunteer work in the future and hopes to continue to build a foundation for more families in the area.

For those women that might want to help contribute you still have until Friday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

For more information about the women build event, please click here.

