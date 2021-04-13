Women in policing seminar will be taking place April. 14

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — There are over 70 women on the Corpus Christi Police Department force right now and they say more women are needed.

On Wednesday April.14, CCPD will be hosting a women in policing seminar, this two hour seminar is designed to answer any questions about the challenges and rewards of becoming a twenty first century police officer from the perspective of the women police officers of CCPD.

“We’re giving our own testimony of how we started and how some of us we're just normal people like them, we were moms, some of us are single moms and how we made it work,” says officer Imelda Rjasko.

The seminar will take place from 6 pm to 8 pm at the CCPD Training Center located at 4510 Corona Drive.

Space is limited so you must RSVP ahead of time by calling 361-826-2978 or 361-885-2626.

You can also email CCPDRecruiter@cctexas.com.

