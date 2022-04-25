Watch
Woman wins $1.8 lawsuit against Rockport Donuts in human trafficking case

Posted at 5:38 PM, Apr 25, 2022
A Cambodian woman who says she was forced to work up to 19 hours a day at a Rockport business has won a $1.8 million settlement.

During a federal trial, Sophy Treadway said she was forced to work long hours at Rockport Donuts to pay off a debt incurred when she was brought to the United States.

Treadway earned just $75 a month.

The jury found that the donut shop, and couple that owns it, engaged in peonage -- which is where an employer forces a worker to pay off a debt by working for them.

The jury also found the couple engaged in forced labor and trafficking.

