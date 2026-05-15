Woman suing NAS-CC pilot over alleged abortion pill poisoning ordered to turn over devices

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A woman suing a Naval Air Station Corpus Christi pilot, claiming he killed her unborn child by spiking her drink with abortion pills, has been ordered to hand over all her devices and her iCloud account.

The emergency order was granted after Christopher Cooprider's defense team told the judge that the plaintiff, Davis, had not been complying with orders to produce evidence.

KRIS6 Emergency Discovery Motion

A data expert extracting data from Liana Davis's cell phone noticed unusually large chunks of data removed from her devices, raising concerns about potential evidence tampering. Verizon confirmed the data prior to May 4 has been permanently deleted.

According to the motion, Davis's attorney advised her to obtain criminal defense counsel due to her potential criminal liability in the death of their unborn child, whom she had named Joy.

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