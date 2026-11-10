Woman killed in Weber Road pedestrian crash identified

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The woman who was struck and killed last week in the area of Weber Road and O'Day Parkway has been identified as 43-year-old Diana Salinas Olvera.

According to the medical examiner, Salinas Olvera died after she was struck by a vehicle on Thursday, Nov. 5.

Corpus Christi police said officers were called to the area at 6:37 p.m. When they arrived, officers found Salinas Olvera dead at the scene.

Investigators determined that Salinas Olvera was in the left lane of the 6000 block of Weber Road, heading north, when she was struck by a vehicle traveling in the same lane.

The driver did not remain at the scene but was located a short time later, according to police.

Family members said Salinas Olvera was originally from Querétaro, Mexico. They said she had left work at about 6:30 p.m. and was heading to a bus stop when she was struck.

Authorities have not said whether the driver will face charges.

Corpus Christi police said the case remains under active investigation.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call police at 361-886-2840.

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