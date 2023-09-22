Developing story: Tortoise on the loose

The search is on for the owner of a large tortoise found near La Palmera Mall.

According to Virginia Castro, she found the tortoise walking down a sidewalk on Preston Street.

She said it is so large that she and her wife had to lift it in order to put it in her car.

As soon as they returned home, they placed it in a small pool and poured some water on the tortoise, which had the tip of its tongue sticking out.

There's no word yet on where the tortoise came from or who owns it.

"(I) just want him/her to get back to his or her home," Castro said.

So, KRIS 6 News has reached out to Corpus Christi Animal Care Services.

This is the second tortoise in the past month found to be wandering the streets of Corpus Christi.

On September 7, Marmalade the tortoise escaped from his family home on Clare Drive under a fence. The woman who found it posted a photo of him on social media, where the Facebook group Rescues United 361 spread the word. KRIS 6 has reached out to Marmalade's owner to see if Marmalade didn't make another grand escape.

