Woman ejected from vehicle during major traffic accident on HWY 358 westbound

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A woman has died after being ejected from her vehicle in a traffic accident on HWY 358, according to the Corpus Christi Police Department Blotter.

Officers were notified and dispatched to a major traffic accident at the 4700 block of HWY 358 westbound over Everhart Road at 4 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 1.

They found a female driver who was ejected in a single vehicle accident and medics transported her to the hospital. The blotter states that she later died from her injuries.

The accident is currently being investigated by Traffic Investigators.

This is a developing story, check back in with KRIS 6 News for more details.

